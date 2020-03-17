Newmont to scale down operations at Yanacocha on Peru's virus restrictions

March 17 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp said on Tuesday it would scale down operations at its Yanacocha gold mine in Peru, citing coronavirus-related restrictions in the country.

The company said it was currently unable to determine the complete impact on Yanacocha’s production and costs for 2020, as the duration of these restrictions is uncertain.

Yanacocha operations, a joint venture between Newmont, Minas Buenaventura and the International Finance Corporation, represent about 3% of the company’s 2020 attributable gold production outlook, the miner said.

Yanacocha is located in the province and department of Cajamarca. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)