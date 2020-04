SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA will cut its oil production by 200,000 barrels per day, the Brazilian state-controlled oil company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

It also said it was adjusting its refineries production but did not specify by how much its fuel production would be cut.

Petrobras and its subsidiaries are also cutting costs, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Jason Neely)