LIMA, March 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s Economy Minister María Antonieta Alva said on Friday that the copper-rich South American country has “fiscal and monetary room” in order to take measures to minimize the impact of a global coronavirus outbreak on the nation’s economy.

“The economic impact of this shock will depend on the spread of the virus in Peru, so we are taking measures to prevent and control the expansion,” she said at a press conference.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan