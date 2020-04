RIO DE JANEIRO, April 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro has 261 workers, either staff or contractors, who are infected with the coronavirus, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Last Friday, Petrobras, as the company is known, said it had 160 workers diagnosed with the virus. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)