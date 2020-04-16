UPDATE 1-Portugal's EDP maintains capex at 9 bln euros despite coronavirus

(Adds details, background)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, April 16 (Reuters) - Portugal’s biggest utility EDP said on Thursday it will maintain capital expenditure at 9 billion euros ($9.8 billion) over the next three years despite the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, saying its situation was “robust”.

Speaking at an online news conference, EDP Chief Executive Antonio Mexia said the company also expected not to cut its dividend, keeping the payout ratio at 75%-85% of net income, with a floor of 0.19 euros per share.

Mexia said EDP’s current business plan has been “strictly carried out” so “it makes sense to maintain” the dividend policy, which is supported exclusively by the firm’s international activity.

Though Portugal’s economy will enter recession due to the coronavirus, with the International Monetary Fund expecting it to contract by 8% this year, Mexia said his firm will invest 3.5 billion in the country until 2022.

“The balance sheet has improved a lot, the situation is robust and the (capex) plan is to be maintained,” Mexia said, adding the firm currently had 6.7 billion euros in liquidity after it issued green bonds around 10 days ago.

He added that EDP had also anticipated the need to cover positions in the energy market, “as this sector was affected by the coronavirus but also by the very significant drop in oil prices.”

The group said it will maintain its plan to hire another 700 people this year. ($1 = 0.9225 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Catarina Demony; Editing by David Evans and Jan Harvey)