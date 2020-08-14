Brazil's Sabesp extends water-bill exemption for low-income families

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run sanitation company Sabesp will exempt low-income customers from paying water bills until Sept. 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sao Paulo state vice-governor said on Friday.

The decision, originally effective from April to July 31 and then extended to Aug. 15, affects over 2 million people, and is part of broader efforts to help poor families cope with the economic fallout from the outbreak which has killed more than 26,000 people in Sao Paulo state. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Carolina Mandl)