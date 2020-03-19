UPDATE 1-Santander Brasil to put part of its workforce on furlough - statement

(Adds central bank rule, byline)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA will furlough part of its workforce for 15 days in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro as it closes some branches in both cities due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.

The Brazilian unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA did not disclose in its statement the number of workers or branches affected. The measures will take effect on March 24.

On Thursday, Brazil’s central bank determined that all banks should adjust their branches’ working hours during the coronavirus crisis, allowing them to operate for less than five hours per day.

The central bank did not determine which hours and duration the branches should be open.

The monetary authority is also recommending that all bank users use digital channels to avoid personal visits to branches. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)