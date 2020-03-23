Brazil's TIM ties-up with Rio de Janeiro to track people's mobility amid coronavirus crisis

SAO PAULO, March 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participacoes SA said on Monday it has partnered with Rio de Janeiro’s city hall for data analysis that will allow authorities to track displacement and concentration of people in areas affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA added it will use its antennas spread across Rio de Janeiro to provide real-time data on people’s displacement throughout the city.

This should allow authorities to identify mobility trends across neighborhoods and ultimately assess whether the population is respecting social isolation measures taken to contain the disease.

“For TIM, it is very important to be able to support the country in this challenging phase, providing essential tools to control the disease”, said TIM’s Chief Technology Officer, Leonardo Capdeville, in the statement.

The tie-up draws from a similar project developed during the Olympic Games in 2016, when TIM provided displacement data to help Rio de Janeiro’s mayor in organizing security and transportation for sports event. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by David Gregorio)