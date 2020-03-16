Vale says home office measures adopted globally amid coronavirus pandemic

SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s miner Vale SA said workers around the globe and third-party service providers in administrative roles would start working from home amid the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement on Monday.

Vale said as of Monday 1,800 employees at its Rio de Janeiro headquarters would begin to work from home. The company added the home office measures are also in effect in Toronto while offices in China, Japan, Singapore and Switzerland are also affected. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Louise Heavens)