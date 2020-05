MEXICO CITY, May 7 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen will extend through June 1 a suspension of operations at its plants in Mexico’s Puebla and Guanajuato states due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

