WHO chief says confident U.S. funding will continue in COVID fight

GENEVA/ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization voiced confidence on Monday that the United States would continue funding his U.N. agency which is leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite criticism by President Donald Trump.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, also said that countries in Europe that are considering lifting restrictions must be guided by the need to protect human health, adding: “Control measures must be lifted slowly and with control.”

Tedros, asked by a U.S.-based journalist about reports that Trump might “cut off” funding this week, said he had spoken with him two weeks ago. “What I know is that he is supportive and I hope that the funding to WHO will continue. The relationship we have is very good and we hope that this will continue.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Silke Koltrowitz;