Mexico to extend financial, housing measures to lend support in pandemic

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry on Monday announced the extension of several financial sector and housing measures aimed at supporting people and companies hurt by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said Mexican banks would offer clients deals to defer interest payments and principal on loans. He added that the bank regulator, the CNBV, would give regulatory leeway to banks so they can focus on helping people. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)