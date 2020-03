SAO PAULO, March 19 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA will put part of its workforce on furlough for 15 days in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, as it closes part of its branches in both cities due to the coronavirus outbreak, it said on a statement on Thursday.

Santander Brasil did not disclose the number of workers on furlough or the number of branches to be closed, starting on March 24.

