Italy's Enel power distributors in Brazil claim force majeure amid pandemic - document

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel power distributors in Brazil have claimed “force majeure” on contracts with generators due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Enel distributors want to reduce volumes of contracted electricity and contract costs temporarily, the document showed, due to falling demand. Other power distributors, including Brazil’s Equatorial Energia and Light SA have likewise claimed force majeure, according to market sources with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)