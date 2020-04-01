UPDATE 1-Enel power distributors in Brazil declare force majeure amid pandemic -document

(Adds details)

SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel power distributors in Brazil have declared “force majeure” on contracts with generators due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting them to reduce volumes of contracted electricity and contract costs temporarily, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The distributors cited falling demand for the decision, the document showed.

Other power distributors, including Brazil’s Equatorial Energia and Light SA have likewise claimed force majeure, according to market sources with knowledge of the matter.

“It is considered necessary to proceed with the temporary reduction of contracted energy volumes ... and the corresponding contractual costs,” according to the document sent to generators by Enel’s distributors.

“We understand that such a reduction could be proportional to the fall in market demand,” the document said. Enel distributors claimed the pandemic is driving a drop in revenues and a rise in defaults, which is affecting their balance sheets.

Force majeure has been claimed by Enel’s units in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás and Ceará, according to the document.

Enel, Light and Equatorial did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)