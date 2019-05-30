Noticias de Mercados
May 30, 2019 / 2:08 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Heineken to invest $139 million in Brazilian plants- statement

SAO PAULO, May 30 (Reuters) - Heineken NV will invest 550 million reais ($139 million) to renovate four of its plants in Brazil, the company said in a statement.

Heineken will renovate plants in the cities of Araraquara, Itu and Jacarei, and a microbrewery in Campos de Jordao, all in Brazil’s most populated state, Sao Paulo. The company will also open a new distribution center in the state.

Newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported the investment earlier on Thursday.

$1 = 3.96 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Susan Thomas

