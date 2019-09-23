Noticias de Mercados
September 23, 2019

Russia's Uralkali, Uralchem in deal to buy Brazil's Fertilizantes Heringer

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian fertilizer and chemical companies Uralkali and Uralchem have reached a deal with Fertilizantes Heringer SA to become controlling shareholders in the Brazilian firm that is now under bankruptcy protection.

In a securities filing, Fertilizantes Heringer said the Russian companies would buy the Brazilian firm’s shares for 2 reais ($0.4796) each in a deal that would result in a capital increase of up to $110 million.

$1 = 4.1705 reais Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Edmund Blair

