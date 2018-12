Hess Corp sees oil output growing 10 percent per year through 2025

HOUSTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp said Wednesday it expects output of barrels of oil equivalent to grow more than 10 percent per year compounded through 2025, citing higher growth opportunities at its Bakken shale and offshore Guyana projects.

The company projects higher margins will drive compound annual cash flow growth of 20 percent through 2025, it announced ahead of a meeting with investors. Hess pledged in a statement to “prioritize return of capital to shareholders” from additional cash flows.

Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Cynthia Osterman