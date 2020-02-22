U.S. FDA approves Lundbeck's migraine prevention therapy

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Lundbeck A/S’ migraine prevention therapy, which the Danish drugmaker acquired through its near $2 billion deal for Alder BioPharmaceuticals in 2019, the company said on Friday.

For Lundbeck, the approval opens doors to a lucrative but competitive market dominated by already approved rivals from Amgen Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Eli Lilly and Co.

