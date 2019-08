Aug 14 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc reported lower first-half pretax profit on Wednesday, as a drop in the average price of silver led to lower group production.

Hochschild’s post-exceptional profit before income tax fell 23.5% to $29.5 million for the six months ended June 30, as the average price of silver fell 7%. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)