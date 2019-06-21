Hong Kong companies sign deals for LNG supply, floating unit

SINGAPORE, June 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Castle Peak Power Company and Hongkong Electric Co said on Friday their joint venture has signed a deal with Mitsui OSK Lines for hiring a floating storage and regasification Unit (FSRU) vessel.

The companies said in a separate statement they have signed a deal with Shell Eastern Trading, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell for long-term supply of LNG for the Hong Kong offshore LNG terminal.

Shell will supply LNG to both CAPCO and HK Electric from its worldwide LNG portfolio upon completion of the project, they added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)