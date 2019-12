SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmaceutical company Hypera SA said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Boehringer Ingelheim’s Buscopan brand and other assets for 1.3 bln reais ($319 million).

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Hypera was interested in a deal and was competing with rival EMS.

$1 = 4.069 reais