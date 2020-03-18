Brazil's Hypera signs deal with Eurofarma to sell 12 drugs for $161 mln-filing

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian pharmaceutical company Hypera SA said on Wednesday it has signed a deal with Eurofarma Laboratorios SA for the sale of a portfolio of 12 products in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Peru for $161 million.

In a securities filing, Hypera said the assets were part of the recent deal with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, which is still subject to antitrust approval. Earlier in March, the Brazilian company has bought 18 drugs from Takeda for $825 million. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Alex Richardson)