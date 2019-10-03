Canada's Iamgold says Rosebel ramp-up continues, cautions on guidance

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Iamgold Corp said on Thursday it continues ramp-up activities at the southern pits of its Rosebel mine in Suriname but cautioned that 2019 guidance remained conservative.

The Toronto-listed company said its 2019 guidance for Rosebel incorporates several scenarios, including cases with no production from the southern pits and Saramacca.

Local media in the small south American country had earlier reported equipment and personnel had been removed from the southern pits following an influx of illegal miners . (Reporting by Jeff Lewis)