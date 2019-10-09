Iberdrola sees improving business environment in Brazil, looks to expand

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Spanish power company Iberdrola SA sees an improving business environment in Brazil due to ongoing reforms, and is looking for opportunities to expand, the company’s chief executive Ignacio Galán told Reuters on Wednesday.

Galán said in an interview in Sao Paulo that Iberdrola will take part in the next round of licensing for new power transmission projects in the country, scheduled by the government for December. Iberdrola operates in Brazil through its subsidiary Neoenergia. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chris Reese)