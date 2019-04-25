UPDATE 1-Top wind energy firm Iberdrola raises outlook after strong Q1

(Adds detail)

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Leading wind energy producer Iberdrola raised its guidance for 2019 profit and dividend growth on Thursday to a high single-digit percentage after a buoyant first quarter in which its networks business stood out.

Net profit for Spain’s biggest utility, which supplies energy to more than 30 million people globally, rose 15 percent to 964 million euros ($1.08 billion). Core profit increased by 12 percent to 2.6 billion euros thanks to improved profit margins in its home market and buoyant growth in its Brazilian, U.S. and UK grid divisions.

It had previously forecast mid single-digit growth for the full year.

It said 11 percent of core profit was generated by Neoenergia, the Brazilian unit Iberdrola it is making a renewed attempt to float on the Sao Paulo market this year.

The company has scheduled a conference call for 0730 GMT in which investors will be seeking comments from CEO Ignacio Sanchez Galan on issues including Brexit, the Neoenergia IPO and Sunday’s too-close-to-call national election in Spain.

The country’s energy companies’ grid and renewable energy businesses are heavily exposed to regulatory policies. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; editing by John Stonestreet)