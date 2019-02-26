Spain's Iberdrola to increase capex forecast to 2022, maintains dividend

MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s Iberdrola said on Tuesday it will accelerate investment plans over the next four years with most earmarked for core businesses such as networks and renewable energy while it kept its dividend at minimum of 0.40 euros per share in 2022.

In an update of its strategy for 2018-2022, the Spanish utility said capex will reach 34 billion euros ($38.61 billion) in the period, compared to 32 billion euros forecast previously. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Paul Day)