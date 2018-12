Brazil's Petrobras fires employee accused of corruption in trading

SAO PAULO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Wednesday it had fired a Houston-based employee accused of participating in a corruption scheme involving bribes allegedly paid by trading giants including Glencore.

Rodrigo Garcia Berkowitz, who worked as an oil trader, is just the latest Petrobras employee to be ensnared by graft allegations, amid Brazil’s Car Wash investigation, which has uncovered a sweeking corruption scandal implicating politicians and businesses. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Christian Plumb)