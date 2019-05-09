Brazil's BTG Pactual CEO says bank is analyzing its stake in EFG International

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA is analyzing if its 29 percent stake in the Swiss private bank EFG International is relevant for its business, CEO Roberto Sallouti told analysts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sallouti said BTG’s 41.7 percent stake in small Brazilian lender Banco Pan SA is important for the bank’s strategy, as it brings diversification in terms of loan risk. While BTG extends corporate loans, Pan is a retail bank.

