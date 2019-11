(Refiles with additional topic codes)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA COO Angel Vila said :

* THIS TIME THINGS “COULD BE ALIGNED” TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR OI’S ASSETS IN BRAZIL

* NONE OF THREE BIGGEST TELECOM GROUPS IN BRAZIL COULD MAKE AN OFFER FOR OI ALONE

* A POTENTIAL DEAL FOR OI COULD CREATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FROM SYNERGIES FOR TELEFONICA Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)