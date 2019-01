(Refiles to add missing co’s name in headline.)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pharol SGPS Sa:

* OI AND PHAROL ESTABLISH AGREEMENT TO END DISPUTES

* AGREEMENT INVOLVES TERMINATION AND EXTINCTION OF ANY AND ALL JUDICIAL AND EXTRAJUDICIAL LITIGATION IN BRAZIL, PORTUGAL AND OTHER COUNTRIES Source text: bit.ly/2M0yqQS

