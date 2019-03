CORRECTED-BRIEF-Atlantia FY EBITDA At EUR 3.768 Bln

(Corrects headline to remove reference to decline in EBITDA)

March 7 (Reuters) - Atlantia:

* SAYS FY NET PROFIT EUR 818 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.027 BILLION IN CONSENSUS POLLED BY REUTERS

* SAYS FY REVENUE EUR 6.916 BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.938 BILLION IN CONSENSUS POLLED BY REUTERS

* SAYS FY EBITDA EUR 3.768 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.227 BILLION IN CONSENSUS POLLED BY REUTERS

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.90 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS POSITIVE OPERATING RESULTS IN 2019 ACROSS THE ATLANTIA GROUP’S VARIOUS OPERATING PLATFORMS

* EXPENSES AND PROVISIONS LINKED TO BRIDGE IN GENOA HAVE REDUCED EBITDA BY EUR 513 MILLION IN 2018

* SAYS NET DEBT AS OF DEC 31, 2018 OF EUR 37.9 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)