Nov 18

* AWARDED TWO NEW PROJECTS FOR SOUTHERN PERU COPPER CORPORATION

* OPERATION AMOUNTS APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION

* WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CARRYING OUT TWO INFRASTRUCTURE WORKS IN THE MINING UNITS OF CUAJONE AND TOQUEPALA

