REFILE-BRIEF-Wartsila And EGE Haina Sign Natural Gas Power Plant Commissioning Project & Long-Term Service Agreement In Dominican Republic

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wartsila Oyj Abp:

* CO AND EGE HAINA SIGN NATURAL GAS POWER PLANT COMMISSIONING PROJECT & LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

* PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-2020

* WARTSILA - COMPANIES HAVE ALSO SIGNED LONG-TERM SERVICE DEAL COVERING ALL CO’S POWER PLANTS OWNED AND/OR OPERATED BY EGE HAINA

* TOTAL INSTALLED CAPACITY OF THREE PLANTS IS APPROXIMATELY 400 MW Source text: bit.ly/2XAWbEO Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)