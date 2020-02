REFILE-BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler Q4 Adj. EBIT At EUR 2.12 Bln

(Adds billion in first bullet.)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler:

* FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS, WITH NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF EUR 2.7 BLN

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBIT EUR 2.12 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.11 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NET PROFIT EUR 1.58 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.47 BILLION IN REUTERS ANALYST POLL

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 29.64 BILLION VERSUS EUR 29.85 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NORTH AMERICA ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF 10.0%

* CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIVE ACTIVITIES AT EUR 4.37 BILLION AT END-DEC

* SEES IN 2020 INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOWS >€2.0 BILLION

* SEES IN 2020 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF MORE THAN EUR 2.80

* MERGER WITH GROUPE PSA IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT €3.7 BILLION OF ANNUAL SYNERGIES AT RUN-RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)