REFILE-BRIEF-Total Eren completes financing for Dracena solar power plant, starts new Brazil wind projects

March 10 (Reuters) - Total SA/Total Eren:

* Total Eren has secured a financing of BRL 280 million (USD 64 million) for its Dracena solar PV plant through the issuance of a long-term infrastructure debentures with maturity exceeding 17 years.

* In addition to its solar PV activities, Total Eren has recently started the construction of two wind farms located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte, driving the diversification and the expansion of its asset portfolio in Brazil: Terra Santa (92.3 MW) and Maral (67.5 MW).

* Terra Santa’s construction was launched in October 2019 while Maral’s construction started in November 2019. The projects, which both hold a 20-year private PPA, are expected to reach commissioning in Q4 2020. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)