UPDATE 1-IFR US ECM Calendar

(Updates for new filings throughout)

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (IFR) -

CALENDAR

January 16: I-MAB (Cayman Islands/China, biotech) – $111.1m IPO. 7.4m ADSs (100% prim) at $12-$15. JEFF, CICC. Nasdaq “IMAB”. Insider IOIs for up to $48m, including $15m from C-Bridge Investment Thirteen. Separate concurrent $37m placement to former partner Everest Medicines.

NEW FILINGS

1Life Healthcare (US, healthcare IT) – $100m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). JPM, MS. Nasdaq “ONEM”.

Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $50m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). RJ, SUNT. Nasdaq “AHI”.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (US, biotech)– $100m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). JPM, JEFF, COWN. Nasdaq “BDTX”.

Newborn Acquisition (Cayman Islands/China, SPAC) – $50m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). CHAR. Nasdaq “NBACU”.

