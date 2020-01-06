UPDATE 2-IFR US ECM Calendar

(Adds Mirum Pharmaceuticals FO.)

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (IFR) -

CALENDAR

January 6 (PM): Alexandria Real Estate Equities (US, REIT) – $955.5m ABB. 6m shares (100% prim via forward sale) at $154.25-$159.25 marketing versus $161.03 last sale. GS, BOFA, CITI, JPM.

January 6 (PM): RenaissanceRe (Bermuda, reinsurance) – $328.7m Block. 1.7m shares (100% sec) at $187-$189 versus $192.01 last sale. MS. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance is selling shareholder.

January 7: Intra-Cellular Therapies (US, bitoech) – $306.2m FO. 10m shares (100% prim) versus $30.62 at launch. JPM, SVBL, EVER.

January 8: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $55m FO. 2.4m shares (100% prim) versus $23.03 launch. CITI, EVER, GUGG.

January 16: I-MAB (Cayman Islands/China, biotech) – $111.1m IPO. 7.4m ADSs (100% prim) at $12-$15. JEFF, CICC. Nasdaq “IMAB”. Insider IOIs for up to $48m, including $15m from C-Bridge Investment Thirteen. Separate concurrent $37m placement to former partner Everest Medicines.

January 16: Velocity Financial (US, real estate finance) – $116m IPO. 7.25m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. WF, CITI, JMP.

February: Petrobras (Brazil, oil & gas) – $5.9bn FO. 734m shares (100% sec) versus R$31.99 at file ($7.93 or $15.99 per ADS). CS, BAML, BRAD, BDB, CITI, GS, MS, XP. Roadshow expected to begin in late January. Each ADS represents two common shares. Selling shareholder is Brazilian government-owned development bank BNDES.

NEW FILINGS

February: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (US, biotech) – $100m IPO. Terms TBD (100% prim). GS, COWN, GUGG. Nasdaq “ARQT”.

Reporting by Robert Sherwood