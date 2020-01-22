UPDATE 1-IFR US ECM Calendar

(Updates for Gores IV SPAC IPO launch)

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (IFR) -

PRICED

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (UK, biotech) – $84m ABB. 21m shares at (100% prim) $4.00 versus $4.14 last sale. COWN. Upsized from $75m.

Ellington Financial (US, mortgage REIT) – $84.1m Block. 4.6m shares (100% prim) at $18.29 fixed price versus $18.86 last sale. MS, CS, BOFA, UBS, KBW. Upsized from 4.2m shares.

CALENDAR

January 22: BluePrint Medicines (US, biotech) – $325m F0. Fixed size (100% prim) versus $79.74 at launch. GS, COWN.

January 22: Elanco Animal Health (US, animal health products) – $550m 3y mand cvt talked at 4.75%-5.25% div, up 17.5%-22.5%. GS, CITI, JPM.

January 22: Elanco Animal Health (US, animal health products) – $586.7m FO. 19.2m shares versus $30.62 at launch. GS, CITI, JPM.

January 22: Hutchison China Medtech (Hong Kong, pharmaceuticals) – $110m FO. Fixed-size (100% prim) versus $29.51 at launch. BOFA, GS, MS.

January 22: Si-Bone (US, surgical implants) – $94m FO. 4.3m shares (100% prim) versus $21.91 at launch. MS, BOFA.

January 22: Zai Lab (China, biotech) – $312.8m FO. 6m ADSs (92% prim, 8 % sec) versus $52.14 at launch. JPM, CITI, GS, SVBL.

January 22: ZymeWorks (Canada, biotech) – $200m FO. Fixed size (100% prim) versus $47.72 at launch. JPM, CITI. Includes pre-funded warrants.

January 23: Adaptive Biotechnologies (US, biotech) – $214.4m FO. 8m shares (100% sec) versus $26.80 at launch. JPM, GS, BOFA.

January 23: Applied Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $85m FO. 1.75m shares (100% prim) versus $48.35 at launch. GS, COWN, UBS.

January 23: Gores Holdings IV (US, SPAC) – $400m IPO. 40m units (100% prim) at $10.00. Each unit comprises one share and one-quarter warrant. DB, MS.

January 23: Minerva (Brazil, meat processing) - R$1.4bn FO. 95m shares (84% prim, 16% sec) versus R$14.40 at launch. BTG, JPM, BRAD, BBIN, ITAU.

January 23: SCVX Corp (US, SPAC) – $200m IPO. 20m units (100% prim) at $10.00, structured as one share and one-half warrant. CS.

January 29: Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. RJ, SUNT.

January 29: Black Diamond Therapeutics (US, biotech) - $142.4m IPO. 8.9m shares (100% prim) at $16-$18. JPM, JEFF, COWN.

January 30: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (US, biotech) - $132.8m IPO. 7.8m shares (100% prim) at $15-$17. GS, COWN, GUGG. Existing holders have indicated an interest in buying $50m of shares.

January 30: 1Life Healthcare (US, healthcare network) – $280m IPO. 17.5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. JPM, MS.

January 30: Positivo Tecnologia (Brazil, IT services) – R$386m (US$91.6m) FO. 40m shares (100% prim) versus R$9.65 at launch. BTG, BRAD, XP.

January 30: Reynolds Consumer Products (US, consumer products) – $1.32bn IPO. 47.2m shares (100% synth sec) at $25-$28. CS, GS, JPM, BARC, CITI, EVER, RBC, HSBC. Nasdaq “REYN”.

February 3: Mitre Realty (Brazil, real estate) – R$887.3m ($212m) IPO. 45.5m shares (100% prim) at R$14.30-R$19.50. ITAU, BTG, BRAD. B3 – Brazil Stock Exchange “MTRE3”.

February 4: Locaweb Servicos de Internet (Brazil, web services) – R$1bn ($240m) IPO. 59.9m (56% prim, 44% sec) at R$14.25-R$17.25. ITAU, GS, MS, XP. B3 – Brazil Stock Exchange “LWSA3”.

February 5: Petrobras (Brazil, oil & gas) – R$18.1bn/$4.3bn FO. 611.8m shares/305.9m ADSs (100% sec) versus R$29.62/$14.77 at launch and R$31.99/$15.99 at file. CS, BOFA, BRAD, BDB, CITI, GS, MS, XP. Additional 20% hot-shoe option on 122.4m shares (100% sec) representing remaining stake held by BNDES. (Reporting by Robert Sherwood)