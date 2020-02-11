CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-IFR US ECM Calendar

(Corrects CITIC IPO size)

PRICED

CITIC Capital Acquisition (Cayman Islands/China, SPAC) – $240m IPO. 24m units (100% prim) at $10.00 apiece, structured as one share and half of a warrant. CS. Upsized from 20m units.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (US, biotech) – $125m six-year CVT at 2.625%, up 35% versus talk of 2.625%-3.125% and 30%-35%. JEFF.

Greenrose Acquisition (US, SPAC) - $150m IPO. 15m units (100% prim) at $10. Each unit comprises one share and three-quarters of a warrant. IMP.

New York Mortgage Trust (US, mortgage REIT) – $269.7m Block. 44m shares (100% prim) at $6.13 fixed price versus $6.29 last sale. MS, JPM, UBS. Upsized from 40m shares.

CALENDAR

Day-to-day: Avadim Health (US, healthcare cosmetics) – $80m IPO. 5m shares (100% prim) at $14-$16. RJ, SUNT.

February 11: Adverum Biotechnologies (US, biotech) – $100m FO. Fixed size (100% prim) versus $12.05 at launch. GS, COWN, SVBL.

February 11: Cogna Educação (Brazil, education) – R$2bn/$475m FO. 172.1m shares (100% prim) versus R$11.62 at launch. ITAU, BTGP, MS, BRAD, CS, JPM, SANT.

February 11: Huize (China, online insurance) – $53m IPO. 4.65m ADSs (100% prim) at $9.40-$11.40. CITI, CICC. Less than 10 unaffiliated corporate investors have indicated interests in purchasing up to $50m of ADSs.

February 11: Moderna (US, biotech) – $500m FO. Fixed size (100% prim) versus $23.65 at launch. GS, MS.

February 11: Moura Dubeux (Brazil, real estate) – R$972.8m/$232.5m IPO. 51.2m shares (100% prim) at R$17-$19. ITAU, CS, BRAD, BDB, CAIXA.

February 11: Newborn Acquisition (Cayman Islands/China, SPAC) – $50m IPO. 5m units (100% prim) at $10.00 apiece, structured as one share, one warrant and one right to 1/10th of a share on successful combination. CHAR. Nasdaq “NBACU”.

February 11: Revance Therapeutics (US, biotech) – $200m 7y cvt talked at 1.75%-2.25%, up 27.5%-32.5%. GS.

February 11: Xeris Pharmaceuticals (US, biotech) – $36.7m FO. 6m shares (100% prim) launched at $6.11. JEFF, SAND, RBC, MIZU.

February 12: Revolution Medicines (US, biotech) – $238m IPO. 14m shares (100% prim) at $16-$17. JPM, COWN, SVBL, GUGG. Upsized from 10m shares at $14-$16 on 2/11.

February 12: TFI International (Canada, freight & logistics) – C$264.2m FO/NYSE IPO. 6m shares (100% prim) launched at C$44.03. NYSE IPO. MS, BOFA, JPM, CS.

February 12: Theravance Biopharma (US, biotech) – $150m FO. Fixed size (100% prim) versus $30.58 at launch. MS, JPM, COWN.

February 13: Priner Servicos Industriais (Brazil, industrial maintenance/engineering) – R$199.9m/$53.7m IPO. 17.4m shares (100% prim) at R$10-$13. XP.