RPT-BRIEF-Brazil's Vale says iron ore output at 72.87 mln tonnes in Q1

May 8 (Reuters) -

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS IRON ORE PRODUCTION REACHED 72.87 MILLION TNS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS ORE PELLETS PRODUCTION REACHED 12.174 MILLION TNS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS NICKEL PRODUCTION REACHED 54,800 TNS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS COPPER PRODUCTION REACHED 93,800 TNS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS IRON ORE SALES REACHED 55.416 MILLION TNS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019 - STATEMENT

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS ORE PELLETS SALES REACHED 12.314 MILLION TNS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS NICKEL SALES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019 REACHED 50,300 TNS

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS COPPER SALES REACHED 90,400 TNS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS CHARCOAL SALES WERE 2.394 MILLION TNS IN THE FIRST QUARTER; OUTPUT ENDED AT 2.213 MILLION TNS IN THE PERIOD

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR IRON ORE SALES AND PELLETS OF 307-332 MILLION TNS IN 2019

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS SISTEMA NORTE, COMPOSED OF CARAJÁS AND S11D MINES, PRODUCED 41 MILLION TNS OF IRON ORE IN THE FIRST QUARTER, IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR

* BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS GUIDANCE FOR COPPER PRODUCTION IN 2019 IS BETWEEN 407,000 TNS AND 417,000 TNS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Ana Mano)