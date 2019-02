Feb 1 (Reuters) - EDP Energias de Portugal SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY INSTALLED CAPACITY AT 27.1 GW AT END-DEC., UP 1 PCT YOY

* FY TOTAL GENERATION OUTPUT UP 3 PCT YOY

* FY ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION IN PORTUGAL AND SPAIN UP 2.2 PCT AT 59,624 GWH YOY

* FY GAS DISTRIBUTION IN PORTUGAL AND SPAIN UP 0.9 PCT AT 18,788 GWH YOY

* FY ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION IN BRAZIL UP 3.1 PCT AT 25,007 GWH YOY

Source text: bit.ly/2Bejx9c

