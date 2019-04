April 30 (Reuters) - Sacyr SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY SACYR CONCESSIONS ISSUES TWO BONDS IN CHILE FOR 254 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS SERIES A BOND IS OF AROUND 204.4 MILLION EUROS, WITH 12-YEAR MATURITY TERM AND SERIES B OF 49.4 MILLION EUROS, WITH TERM OF 9 YEARS

* FUNDS RAISED TO BE USED FOR REFINANCING OF FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AND OTHER FINANCIAL OPERATIONS

Source text: bit.ly/2V8CLsX

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)