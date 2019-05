BRIEF-Clerhp Estructuras Signs Contracts In Bolivia, Paraguay and Spain For About 1.8 Mln Euros

May 7 (Reuters) - Clerhp Estructuras SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS UNIT IN PARAGUAY SIGNED A DEAL WITH BCN CONSTRUCCIONES SA FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE REINFORCED CONCRETE STRUCTURE WORTH 448,339 EUROS

* ITS UNIT IN BOLIVIA SIGNED A DEAL WITH CASSUR SRL FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE REINFORCED CONCRETE STRUCTURE WORTH 377,083 EUROS PLUS 213,780 EUROS IN SUPPORT SERVICES

* ITS UNIT IN BOLIVIA ALSO SIGNED A CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA DEL VALLE SA FOR THE EXECUTION OF EARTHWORKS AND GROUNDWATER DEPLETION WORTH 535,406 EUROS

* SIGNED A DEAL WITH UTE CLINICA FUENSANTA IN SPAIN FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE REINFORCED CONCRETE STRUCTURE WORTH 305,937 EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2VJZMSH

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)