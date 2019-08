Aug 29 (Reuters) - Tangiamo Touch Technology AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY HAD AGREED WITH GRUPO CARIBANT S.R.L ON AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC & PUERTO RICO

* CARIBANT PLACES AN ORDER FOR ABOUT SEK 0.5 M WITH DELIVERY DURING Q4

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)