BRIEF-Bioton Says Biomm Terminates Deal For Commercialization Of Recombinant Human Insulin In Brazil

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BRAZIL-BASED BIOMM A DECLARATION OF THE TERMINATION OF DEAL FOR THE COMMERCIALIZATION OF RECOMBINANT HUMAN INSULIN IN THE TERRITORY OF BRAZIL

* THE MAIN REASON FOR TERMINATION INDICATED BY BIOMM WAS THE FAILURE TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT BETWEEN BIOMM AND THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF BRAZIL REGARDING THE SUPPLY INSULIN TO BRAZIL

* IN ADDITION, THE AGREEMENT BETWEEN BIOMM AND THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF BRAZIL WAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED IN AUGUST BY THE NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY - ANVISA

* ALSO, PRODUCT REGISTRATION AT THE BRAZILIAN NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY HAS NOT BEEN GRANTED

* BIOTON SAYS IT WILL ANALYZE THE LEGAL ISSUES OF TERMINATION IN ORDER TO CONDUCT THE FURTHER STEPS

* BIOTON SAYS IT IS COMPLETING CLINICAL TRIALS AND REGARDLESS OF BIOMM’S DECISION, IT WILL CONTINUE TO REGISTER ON THE BRAZILIAN MARKET

