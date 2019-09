BRIEF-Atrys Health Buys Teleradiology Services Company in Colombia

Sept 24(Reuters) - Atrys Health SA:

* BUYS 100% STAKE OF TELERADIOLOGIA DE COLOMBIA DIAGNOSTICO DIGITAL ESPECIALIZADO S.A.S.

* DOUBLES ITS SIZE IN THE RADIOLOGY BUSINESS AREA AND BRINGS ITS POOL OF RADIOLOGY SPECIALISTS TO MORE THAN 100

* PAYMENT TO BE MADE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND THE ISSUE OF 406,954 NEW SHARES

* DEAL IS ACCRETIVE IN TERMS OF EBITDA PER SHARE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM YEAR ONE, INCREASING THE NORMALIZED PRO FORMA EBITDA PER SHARE FOR 2018 OF THE GROUP BY 13%

* CAPITAL INCREASE WILL HAVE A DILUTION EFFECT FOR THE CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF ATRYS OF AROUND 1.89%

