Oct 23 (Reuters) - EDP – Energias De Portugal, S.A. :

* SAID TUESDAY THE BRAZILIAN ELECTRICITY REGULATOR, ANEEL, APPROVED THE 5TH PERIODIC TARIFF REVISION FOR EDP SAO PAULO (“EDP SP”), A UNIT OF EDP–ENERGIAS DO BRASIL, IN WHICH EDP HOLDS A 51% STAKE

* THE NEW TARIFFS (AVERAGE DECLINE FOR CONSUMERS OF 5.3% YEAR ON YEAR) WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS FROM OCTOBER 23, 2019 ONWARDS

Source text: bit.ly/2obhakv

