* SAID ON THURSDAY WINS NEW CONTRACT IN PARTNERSHIP LEAD BY MOTA-ENGIL (58%) WITH CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY TO BUILD FIRST STRETCH OF NEW RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE “TREN MAYA” IN MEXICO

* CONTRACT IS WORTH A TOTAL OF 636 MILLION EUROS AND INCLUDES CONSTRUCTION OF 228 KM STRETCH OF RAILWAY

