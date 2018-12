Dec 3 (Reuters) - Grenergy Renovables SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAD SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH SOUTH KOREA’S DAELIM TO BUILD AND SELL 12 PMGD (SMALL DISTRIBUTED GENERATION MEANS) SOLAR PLANTS IN CHILE

* THE TOTAL CAPACITY OF THE PROJECT TO BE 125 MWP AND TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $142 MILLION (ABOUT 125 MILLION EUROS)

